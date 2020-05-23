Hilton Pharma partners with NIBD for Covid-19 Plasma Clinical Trial

KARACHI : Hilton Pharma, a top research based pharmaceutical company of Pakistan and manufacturer of quality medicines is supporting National Institute of Blood Disease (NIBD) in conducting a clinical trial where blood plasma collected from recovered COVID-19 patients is transfused to moderate and severely ill patients of COVID-19.

The initial results of 14 patients released by Dr. Tahir Shamsi of NIBD, shows a promising response of up to more than 80 percent recovery rate; Patients were administered with plasma therapy at the stage of moderate to severe disease and their condition was eventually prevented from further deterioration or progressing to a stage requiring ventilator. These initial outcomes also conform to the results of similar ongoing trials across the world. The trial will continue to have enough local patient data to help medical community in developing guidelines about the use of plasma therapy in COVID-19 patients.

“It is quite heartening to see these initial trial results as they will eventually create enough evidence for doctors and scientists to overcome the eminent threat looming over the world, at large,” said Dr. Tahir Shamsi. “We are extremely hopeful that plasma therapy may serve as a great breakthrough. This is an orthodox way of treatment used in other pandemics in the absence of a proven treatment.”

Dr. Tahir Shamsi started this initiative in Pakistan and to support his efforts Hilton Pharma provided a research grant and partnered technically with the clinical trial team. The trial is being conducted in various hospitals of Sindh, Punjab, and KPK.***