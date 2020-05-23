Eid packages distributed among families of martyred cops

Rawalpindi : On instructions of Inspector General (IG) of Punjab Police Shoaib Dastagir 'Eid Packages' were distributed among families of martyrs of police force, the police spokesman said.

In this connection, CPO Rawalpindi DIG Muhammad Ahsan Younis and CTO Syed Ali Akbar reached at the house of martyred traffic warden, Shahid Sarwat, to give Eid package to his kin.

CPO Rawalpindi DIG Muhammad Ahsan Younis and CTO Rawalpindi Shahid Sarwar held meeting with family of martyred traffic warden and distribute gifts and Eid packages among children of the martyred traffic warden.

SSP Operations Tariq Wilayat visited the family of martyred police inspector, Raja Muhammad Saqlain, and gave Eid package to his bereaved family.

CPO Rawalpindi DIG Muhammad Ahsan Younis said that police officials are united to take care of families and kin of martyred police officials in every thick and thin.

CPO Rawalpindi DIG Muhammad Ahsan Younis also announced that kin and families of martyred police officials can visit or contact him in face of any issue. Police force will make every possible effects to take care of its martyrs.

On instructions of IG Punjab, special Eid packages have been disbursed among martyred families of police officials. Eid packages are inclusive on ration, cash and gifts.

Rawalpindi police has also arranged clothes and gifts for children of martyred police officials on this Eidul Fitar.

CPO Rawalpindi DIG Muhammad Ahsan Younis said that police officials are committed to take care of the families of martyred police officials and police department will not leave them in a lurch and take care of their needs.