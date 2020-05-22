App on public access to criminals’ record launched

LAHORE:Lahore police have introduced "Pehchaan App" for public access to criminals’ record with a purpose to root out criminals with use of modern technology.

CCPO Lahore Zulfiqar Hameed inaugurated the "Pehchaan App" in collaboration with Punjab Safe Cities Authorities at the CCPO office. DIG Investigation Dr Inam Waheed and SSP Investigation also attended the ceremony.

Security: A video link conference of police officers was held under the chairmanship of the capital city police officer, Lahore, to review the security arrangements for Jummat-ul-Wida, Youm-ul-Quds and Eidul Fitr. DIG Investigation Dr Inam Waheed and DIG Operations and all divisional SPs attended the conference through video link.

The participants reviewed the overall law and order situation in the City, corona SOPs and other professional matters. The CCPO said that more than 15,000 police personnel would be deployed for Friday prayers, Al-Quds Day and Eidul Fitr prayer gatherings. He said security officials would be deployed at more than 5,000 mosques on the occasion of Jummat-ul-Wida and Eidul Fitr Security would be provided to Eid gatherings in 189 large and open fields. Mosques and large gatherings have been divided into A, B, C categories for security reasons.

This time, along with the security duty, corona SOPs will have to be implemented. Motorbike as well as foot patrols have been deployed in more than 100 markets. The Lahore police chief directed that the patrolling of Dolphins and PRU squads should be increased during Friday prayers and Eid prayers. Kite flying and wheelie should be stopped during Eidul Fitr holidays.

duties: Around 90,499 officers and officials will perform security duties on Jumma-tul-Wida, Chand raat and Eidul fitr in Punjab. As many as 68,208 Punjab police officials, 19,344 police volunteers, 3,027 Special police officials would be among those who would do the security duty.

On Jumma-tul-Wida, around 27,849 officers and officials, including 5,303 police volunteers, will perform security duties. As many as 241 walkthrough gates, 10,424 metal detectors and 2,245 CCTV cameras will also utilised for the purpose.

For security on Chand raat, 18,253 officers and officials, including 3,598 police volunteers, across the province will perform duties. On Chand raat, 33 walkthrough gates at sensitive spots, 2,940 metal detectors and 2033 CCTV cameras would be used for security purpose.

Overall 44,416 officers and officials will perform security duties on Eid at mosques, Imambargahs and 840 open places. For security of sensitive mosques and imambargahs, 284 walkthrough gates, 11,185 metal detectors and 2,428 CCTV cameras would be used. Senior officers under their supervision would monitor security of sensitive places.