Three killed in Lower Kohistan road accident

MANSEHRA: Three people, including two brothers, were killed when a mini-truck carrying fruit plunged into Indus River in Karosan Panizal area of Lower Kohistan on Wednesday.

“All three people, including two drivers and a helper, were killed in the incident and their bodies were shifted to the nearby hospital,” Mohammad Mumtaz, an official of Lower Kohistan police control-room, told reporters. The truck carrying fruit and vegetable was on its way to Gilgit-Baltistan from Rawalpindi when driver lost control over the steering as a result of which it fell into the Indus River.The local rushed to scene and shifted the injured to hospital in Pattan where doctors pronounced all three as dead.“Though truck fell into River, yet the bodies were dropped at its bank when it skidded off the Karakoram Highway,” said Mumtaz. He said that two of dead were identified as Mir Ali of Abbottabad and Attaullah of Chilas and his brother, whose name would yet to be established. The police after lodging FIR started an investigation.