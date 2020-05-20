Dubai govt asks Pakistanis to observe social distancing on Eid

DUBAI: The government of Dubai has made a special request to Pakistanis residing in the emirates to maintain social distance during Eidul Fitr and also warned that if the instructions about COVID-19 are violated then imprisonment and heavy fines would be imposed.

The government clearly asked the residents to donate Eid shopping amount to the less privileged instead of shopping and going out to celebrate. The government has requested to think on this Eid purely about others in need. “Let’s bring smile on the faces of deserving people and also keep yourself safe”, the government’s message stated.

The government asked Pakistanis to keep social distance specially during Eid to protect themselves as well as their families, neighbours, relatives and the emirates. These instructions, requests and warnings have been issued to the residents of Dubai when Eidul Fitr is just a few days away.

In Dubai, all the places of worship are temporarily closed and Eid prayers would not be performed due to fears of the spread of the coronavirus. The Dubai government asked all Pakistanis to refrain from gatherings on Eidand requested to wear face masks and gloves when leaving their houses. “If Allah keeps us alive, we can celebrate lots of Eids in future,” the government’s message further added.