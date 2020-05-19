Cop killed in road accident

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: A cop of the Dolphin Force was killed in a road accident in Gulberg on Monday night. Saleem Yousaf was on his way on a bike when a car hit him. As a result, he was injured and later died in hospital. Police reached scene and collected evidence. A case has been registered against the car driver. Meanwhile, robbers shot a trader—Usman —on offering resistance. The victim was shifted to hospital for treatment.—Correspondent