Tue May 19, 2020
Cop killed in road accident

LAHORE: A cop of the Dolphin Force was killed in a road accident in Gulberg on Monday night. Saleem Yousaf was on his way on a bike when a car hit him. As a result, he was injured and later died in hospital. Police reached scene and collected evidence. A case has been registered against the car driver. Meanwhile, robbers shot a trader—Usman —on offering resistance. The victim was shifted to hospital for treatment.—Correspondent

