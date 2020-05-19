Arrest of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman

Live bullets thrown at protest camp

By Asim Yasin

RAWALPINDI: An unidentified person threw live bullets on the peaceful protesters at the protest camp outside the offices of the Jang and The News at Murree Road here on Monday against the illegal arrest of Jang/Geo Group Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman and flee the scene.

The unknown person also abused and harassed the peaceful protesters before throwing the live bullets.

The unknown person who was in double cabin white vehicle came from the Liaquat Bagh Chowk and when he reached near the protest camp, he started chanting slogans with abusing the protesters and after throwing the live bullets he flew towards Marrir Chowk. The peaceful protesters started raising slogans over the harassment. Later on, police came and was informed about the incident.

Chairman Joint Committee of the Workers of the Geo and Jang Group and President Jang Workers Union Nasir Chisti lodged an application over the incident.

Despite the incident, the workers of the Geo and Jang Group along with the civil society and political workers continued their protest that entered 67th day against the illegal arrest of Jang/Geo Group Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman. Addressing the protesters, Secretary General Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists Nasir Zaidi said who are the people talking through bullets as the journalists believe in peaceful struggle for the cause of the freedom of media. He said those who could throw the live bullets could also fire these but they forget the journalists will never be afraid of such acts, as they believe in peaceful struggle. “Our message is for those who threw the live bullets that the peaceful struggle for the cause of the freedom of media and for the release of Jang/Geo Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rehman will continue,” he said.

Chairman Editorial Committee of Jang Rawalpindi Hanif Khalid said the workers of Geo and Jang group will not be afraid of the bullets as they believe in peaceful struggle.

He appealed to Chief Justice Supreme Court to take the notice of illegal arrest of Jang/Geo Group Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman and provide justice. Magazine Editor Jang Rawalpindi Farooq Aqdas said the journalists and workers of the Geo and Jang Group will not be demoralised through such acts.

Secretary General RIUJ and senior correspondent Geo News Asif Ali Bhatti said the live bullets were being thrown on the peaceful protesters who only believe in the peaceful struggle. “We will not be afraid of such acts and will continue the cause which was started by Jang/Geo Group Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman,” he said.

He said Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman stood on his principles firmly and refused to bow before the illegal demands.

Media worker of Jang Group Munir Shah said the act of throwing live bullets on the peaceful protesters proved that the restrictions were being imposed on the freedom of expression. He said the peaceful struggle for the release of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman will continue. Media worker of the Jang Group Amjad Abbasi condemned the incident of throwing live bullets on peaceful protesters. PML-N worker Imtiaz Taji said such kind of incidents be condemned.