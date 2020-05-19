Rs6.53 bn distributed among deserving families in five days: Usman Buzdar

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Monday stated that more than Rs6.53 billion had been distributed among deserving families in five days under CM Punjab Insaf Imdad Programme and Ehsaas Programme.

In a statement issued here, the chief minister said that more than 544,000 deserving families were given financial aid in a very transparent manner. He said that a total of 2.5 million deserving families would be provided assistance and for this purpose more than 600 camps had been set up throughout the province. The chief minister maintained that poor strata got affected due to coronavirus and consequent lockdown and added the government was duty-bound to help such segments of the society. "A most transparent financial aid programme of this magnitude has been introduced for the first time in the history of the province", the CM concluded.