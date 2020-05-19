Man held with 1,560 kites

SARGODHA: Police Monday confiscated 1,560 kites, string rolls and other material used for kite flying.

According to a police spokesman, the police also rounded up one kite seller.

Police team of Urban Area Police confiscated 1,560 kites, 68 string rolls and material used for kite flying and also arrested kite seller Muhammad Farooq. Police have registered case against the accused under kite-flying act.

Two suspects arrested in search operation: Police on special directive of District Police Officer Faisel Gulzar Monday launched a search operation in various areas in its jurisdiction.

According to police sources, police contingent and other law enforcement agencies, including Elite Force, Special Branch jointly conducted search operation in 49 Tail, 50 NB, Makkah town and surrounding of the Sajid Shaheed police station and searched 25 houses while more than 30 people were interrogated during the drive.

During search, Police arrested two suspects identified as Akhter and Safdar.

The search operation against criminals and proclaimed offenders were regularly being conducted in different areas of the district, he added.

3 drug peddlers arrested: During continued drive against drug pushers and criminals, police have arrested three drug peddlers and recovered narcotics from their possession here on Monday.

According to police spokesman, teams of different police stations arrested accused Atif, Rizwan and Khurram Shahzad and recovered 3.530 kilogram hashish from them.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused.

28 ASIs confirmed: Sargodha Regional Police Officer Afzal Ahmad Kausar Monday confirmed the appointment of 28 Assistant Sub-Inspectors of Sargodha Region.

In this connection a meeting chaired by Regional Police Officer Sargodha Afzal Ahmad Kausar was held at RPO Office Sargodha to confirm the posts of the ASIs of the region.

The meeting was attended by SSP RIB Najeeb-ur-Rehman Bagwi, SP Investigation Sargodha Imtiaz Ahmed and Assistant Director RPO Office Anwar-ul-hassan.

RPO Sargodha Afzal Ahmad Kausar confirmed the posts of 28 Assistant Sub Inspectors awaiting confirmation in Sargodha Region as per the orders of Inspector General of Police Punjab Shoaib Dastgir.

All the cops were promoted to the post of Assistant Sub-Inspector on April 23, 2018. They were confirmed in their post after two years of probation and improved service record.

The RPO congratulated all the cops and expressed hope that they all would perform duties in a better way.

12 gamblers arrested: Police Monday rounded up twelve gamblers and recovered bet money amounting to Rs 10,400 and four mobile phones from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, cantonment police raided various areas and arrested accused M Abrar, M Shabbir, M Ismail, M Ramzan, M Shahid, Amir Shah, M Akram, Muneer Hussain, Liaquat, Gulfam Nadeem, M Nadeem and M Yusuf, who were busy in playing cards. The police registered separate cases against them.