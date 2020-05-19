COVID-19: Education in Pakistan gets mundane attention

The COVID-19 pandemic has gripped life globally. No walk of life remained un-agitated including education. Governments worldwide have taken immediate measures to handle the crisis and safeguard the students’ future. Their strong economies, technological advancement, and priorities towards the education have lowered the risk of impairment. While on the other hand, education never remained the governments’ top priority in Pakistan, and to get this secret, not many efforts are required. The dilemma is so persistent that it does not make a difference that which political party or power elite is ruling in the country. The funding volume allocated for the education sector during the last three decades in annual budgets during the different regimes shows the importance of edification in the wish list of incumbent governments.

The COVID-19 pandemic arisen from the Wuhan city of China last year in December and within a short span, it has ceased the whole world. Airlines’ operations were suspended, markets were closed down, public transport was halted, schools, colleges, and universities also went off courtesy to the fear of Coronavirus. United States, United Kingdom, Italy, France, and Germany were gravely hit countries where infection and death rates were afar imaginations. Lockdown strategy was the only visible solution that China has experienced successfully. The casual attitude of leaders has paid the price by losing thousands of precious lives. President Trump’s cheeky approach to handle the crisis has turned the USA a leading country in the world in terms of death toll which is touching to 90,000 precious lives. The PTI lead government in Pakistan copied the Trump’s like approach and situation passes in doldrums after more than two months since the maiden case was reported in Sindh province.

Govt has gradually eased the lockdown and introduced a new term of smart lockdown. Virtually, there is no lockdown in the country except the closures of educational institutes and public transport. Govt signalled to open public transport, and limited train operation with protocols of social distancing and use of safety measures. Under the same setting, domestic flight operation has already started. Potentially, only schools, colleges, and universities are closed till 15th July in Pakistan as per the govt’s given revised plan. The Education Minister has announced that all provinces were ready to promote the Secondary School and Higher Secondary School students without exams. A class promotion policy is yet to formally issue. Higher Education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan has taken the charge of Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) and since the start of pandemic about six different policies are issued on papers. A confusing stance of govt about summer break till 30th June in an earlier notification was further escalated when HEC asked the universities to start online classes where the Learning Management System (LMS) was established in varsities.

Without realizing the ground realities of readiness, universities too followed the HEC directives blindly. HEC categorised the universities in terms of IT infrastructures which pushed the institutions to start online classes just to remain at the top of the list. HEC and universities did not bother to take on board the students who were facing internet accessibility, connectivity, and affordability issues to attend the online classes. Students hailing from the remote areas were genuinely facing issues and their voices remained unheard. Another big question was also unanswered whether the faculty was trained enough to teach effectively in online mode.

Govt has eased the doing of businesses from 9th May and a gradual relax in lockdown continues on agenda except keen attention towards the education sector. So far, the govt’s biggest decision is the cancellation of exams for 9th, 10th, 11th & 12th standards which obviously will have repercussions later on. Govt even failed to make a discrete amongst the school, college and universities’ level of qualification and a homogeneous treatment is sustained. The markets can be opened with certain SOPs, which are practically uncontrolled since markets may have any number of customers. On the other side, universities are not allowed to start face-to-face teaching with SOPs, which are practicable up-to maximum extent. Considering the govt’s decision to close down the educational institutions further till 15 July; the HEC has started to push now all the varsities to start online classes and to devise a policy on the conduct of online examinations and fresh admissions. Rather to address the existing issues of the students, limitation of universities, and capacity of faculty members for effective pedagogy, HEC jumping to an adventurous zone.

Students are trying to convince the authorities through every possible forum to revise the decision about online classes and exams but unfortunately their voices are simply being ignored. Instead of brainstorming from academicians with a logical way forward in this crisis situation, the administrators appointed at HEC and HEIs are introducing policies to upsurge the chaos amongst the students.

The provision of quality education is the sole responsibility of the govt and educational institutions. HEC has mandate to ensure the quality of education without compromising the set standards. This unfortunate situation demands a wise able contribution from all the stakeholders. The advanced countries, World Health Organisation (WHO) and Prime Minister of Pakistan himself advising the people to learn the living with Coronavirus for a certain period till the time a durable treatment to fight against the virus is not invented. Considering this prevailing scenario, govt, HEC, and universities are required to adopt a futuristic, attainable, and positive approach to safeguard the precious time of millions of students across the country and the sole purpose of education.