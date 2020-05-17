IBA Karachi revamps its admissions process for the MBA Program in the light of Covid-19

KARACHI: In response to the disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the IBA Karachi has revamped the admission process for its flagship MBA program for the upcoming admission cycle. Since administering the entrance test is not possible in existing circumstances, an alternate objective criterion for the assessment of admission applications has been introduced.

The revised process includes shortlisting of candidates based on prior academic qualification, length and quality of work experience / internships, co-curricular activities / achievements and the personal statement by the candidate. Based on this criterion, the candidates will be shortlisted for the final interviews.

These changes have been made out of necessity to adhere to public health and safety guidelines issued by the government and for the wellbeing of all prospective candidates. While announcing these policy changes, Dr. S. Akbar Zaidi, Executive Director IBA, said that we do not want to put a large number of young bright candidates at risk by holding an aptitude test in such harsh circumstances. Therefore, we have revised our admission process by substituting the admission test with an alternate objective assessment criterion to evaluate candidates’ profiles and shortlist them for the final interviews. ***