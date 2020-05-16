Varsity employees’ families get anti-septic soaps

PESHAWAR: The Department of Social Work, University of Peshawar, has distributed anti-septic soaps to 350 families of low-paid employees of the varsity.

The department made the distribution as it organized a hygiene drive in response to the current worldwide Covid-19 pandemic. It joined hands with Peshawar University Teachers Association (PUTA) and Helping Hand for Relief and Development, Islamabad to outsource the hygienic drive. Department Chairman Dr Shakeel Ahmad, Assistant Professor Dr Ibrar Ahmad, lecturer Asif Khan from the Social Work Department and Assistant Professor Dr Farooq, from the Department of Mathematics, took part in the drive along with the students.