Future of 630 students of a private school at stake

Islamabad : The parents of students of a private school at Ghouri Town Phase-I, Islamabad, have demanded of reopening and handing over the school to the principal, which has been forcefully occupied by the building owner.

The school is working at Ghouri Town Phase-I since 2007. The building is on rent and the principal is paying regular rent on monthly basis. But now the owner of the school’s building is demanding share in the profit of the school as well.

Around 630 boys and girls are enrolled in the school and their future is at stake. The parents of the children studding in the school have demanded of handing over of the school to the principal who is running the school professionally and students and their parents are fully satisfied from the study.

Bashir Ullah Khan who’s sons are studying in class 8th and class 6th said, “I came from UAE in 2017 to facilitate my children in getting good education and I was very satisfied from the school but now I am very upset in this situation.”

“Children were getting study from online classes and we were happy that they were getting good education even during the lockdown,” he added.

Wali Khan who’s son is studying in class 10th said, “The ‘owner’ of the building is playing with the future of our children for wealth. The school was closed due to COVID-19 but children were getting education from online classes and we were happy.” “What should we do, where should we go now when the school building is forcefully occupied by the owner,” he asked.

“I request the authorities to take action against such elements and hand over the school to the principal,” he added.

Yet another father who’s four children (three sons and a daughter) are enrolled in the school have demanded of IG Police Islamabad, Chief Justice of Pakistan and Minister Education to take action against those who have forcefully occupied the school.