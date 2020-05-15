SSP Rizwan’s allegations against Imtiaz Shaikh: SHC stops JIT from finalising report against SSP Shikarpur

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Thursday notified the advocate general Sindh, IG Sindh and others in response to an application seeking suspension of IG Sindh’s order for constitution of joint investigation team to probe senior police officer’s allegations against provincial minister for harboring dacoits and criminals in Shikarpur. The court also stopped the JIT from not finalising the report till the next date of hearing.

Earlier, the petitioner Ahsan Ahmed had moved court for constitution of a JIT to probe SSP Shikarpur Dr. Rizwan Ahmed’s report to IG Sindh alleging provincial minister Imtiaz Ahmed Sheikh, his family members and employees for harbouring dacoits and criminals involved in heinous crimes who were being used against the political opponents to drive fear. A JIT was constituted on April 24 with DIG Sukkur Fida Hussain Mastoi as its chairman and DIG special branch Javed Akbar Riaz and SSP Khairpur Umar Tufail as its members with directions to finalize the inquiry within 7 days.

On Thursday, the petitioner’s counsel Aamir Mansoob Qureshi filed an interlocutory application before the court asking suspension of IG Sindh’s order for constitution of JIT as it did not comprise any members of the intelligence agencies, besides raising other objections. The counsel also expressed lack of confidence against the JIT’s member SSP Umar Tufail who was seen in company of the provincial minister Imtiaz Shaikh. Similarly, he said that the JIT did not have any representation from intelligence agencies. He further said that JIT was directed to finalize the inquiry within 7 days but it had not finalized the inquiry yet. He requested the court to suspend the JIT notification.

SHC’s division bench headed by Justice Mohammad Ali Mazhar issued notices to advocate general Sindh, IG Sindh and others for May 21 and in meantime ordered the JIT not to finalize the report till next date of hearing.