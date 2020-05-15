Moot on prevention of coronavirus in Nawabshah

NAWABSHAH: Clinical Microbiologist Prof Dr Farhan Abdullah Essa said the prevention of coronavirus is a Jihad, needed national efforts to prevent the virus from spreading around.

While addressing a seminar on “Prevention and Precaution against Corona” was jointly arranged by police department and Rotary Club at Peoples University for Medical and Health Sciences for Women, Nawabshah, Dr Farhan Essa said Eid shopping could be carried out with following the SOPs without compromising human life. He said only precautions could prevent the virus from spreading all around, adding that the virus had changed the lifestyle of the entire world.

Dr Farhan Essa said the experts from all around the world were telling how to prevent such type of viruses, saying Islam had already taught its faithful how to avoid such pandemic more than 14 hundred years ago. He said Islam taught us that the cleanliness is one of the components of our faith. He said immune system has to be improved in order through sound sleep of at least eight hours daily and three to four litres of water intake.