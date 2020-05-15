close
Fri May 15, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
May 15, 2020

Forex reserves fall to $18.744bln

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
May 15, 2020

KARACHI: Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves fell to $18.744 billion in the week ended May 8, from $18.755 billion a week ago, the central bank reported on Thursday.

The foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan decreased $59 million to $12.270 billion, mainly on account of external debt repayments, the SBP said.

The foreign exchange reserves of commercial banks rose to $6.473 billion from $6.425 billion.

Latest News

More From Business