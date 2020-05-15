Forex reserves fall to $18.744bln

KARACHI: Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves fell to $18.744 billion in the week ended May 8, from $18.755 billion a week ago, the central bank reported on Thursday.

The foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan decreased $59 million to $12.270 billion, mainly on account of external debt repayments, the SBP said.

The foreign exchange reserves of commercial banks rose to $6.473 billion from $6.425 billion.