SHC orders NAB to probe encroachments on forest land

SUKKUR: The Sindh High Court has formally ordered NAB to probe encroachments on forest land in Sindh. Justice Shamusuddin Abbasi and Justice Amjad Ali Sahatto Ahmed Soomro of Sindh High Court, Circuit Bench, Sukkur, ordered IGP Sindh and chief secretary Sindh to attend the court on June 18. The chief conservator submitted his report about the forest land grabbed by influential people and said owing to lack of security, the forest department was facing trouble in taking action against the grabbers. The court directed the DG Rangers to ensure security to the forest department for launching an operation against the forest land grabbers.

The court formally ordered NAB Sukkur to investigate the forest land grabbing issue from 1985. The NAB prosecutor told the court that NAB had already initiated an inquiry on the orders of the court and the report would be submited to the court. The court adjourned the case till 18th June.