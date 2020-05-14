Lahore to have 12 Japanese style urban forests

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has planned to create 12 urban forests in the provincial metropolis using the Japanese method Miyawaki. Miyawaki is a technique pioneered by Japanese botanist Akira Miyawaki that helps to build dense, native forests especially in urban areas. The approach is supposed to ensure that plant growth is 10 times faster.