close
Thu May 14, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
May 14, 2020

Lahore to have 12 Japanese style urban forests

National

 
May 14, 2020

LAHORE Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has planned to create 12 urban forests in the provincial metropolis using the Japanese method Miyawaki. Miyawaki is a technique pioneered by Japanese botanist Akira Miyawaki that helps to build dense, native forests especially in urban areas. The approach is supposed to ensure that plant growth is 10 times faster.

Latest News

More From Pakistan