Governor Sarwar apprised of Tevta efforts for corona control

LAHORE: Technical Education & Vocational Training Authority (Tevta) Chairperson Ali Salman Siddique called on Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar in the Governor House and briefed him about Tevta efforts vis-à-vis fight against Covid-19.

According to a press release, he also presented corona protective kits prepared by Tevta, comprising medical masks, face shields, gloves and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to the governor.

Ali Salman said Tevta had made more than 60,000 medicated masks, 1,000 gloves, 500 face shields, 2,635 sanitizers, 600 PPE which have been distributed to district governments across Punjab. Moreover, five walkthrough sanitizer doors while splitter valves for ventilators had also been manufactured employing use of state-of-the-art 3D printing.