Wed May 13, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
May 13, 2020

Doctor, others die due to Covid-19 in Sukkur region

National

SUKKUR: Three coronavirus positive patients died including deputy director special education officer Sukkur and a doctor identified as of Dr Naushad Hussain, who was working with suspected coronavirus patients at Hilal-e-Ahmer Hospital in Hyderabad on Tuesday. The Deputy Commissioner Fuad Soomro said Dr Naushad had been ill for the last several days and was on leave, adding that the doctor had some signs of coronavirus but was not tested, however, precautions were taken during his burial. Reports said Molvi Shafiq Chachar from Pano Aqil was admitted with kidney complain in SIUT Karachi, however during the medical examinations, he became coronavirus positive and after two days he died. His body was shifted to Pano Aqil and buried according to Sindh government SOP for coronavirus patients. Meanwhile, reports said the deputy director special education Sukkur Abdul Rasheed Mahar who was declared Covid-19 positive from GIMS died on Tuesday.

