Media workers continue protest to demand release of Jang/Geo Chief Editor

PESHAWAR: The media workers of the Jang/Geo Group continued protest here on Tuesday to demand the immediate release of their Editor-in-Chief, Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman.

The protest has been going on outside the offices of Daily Jang, The News and Geo for almost two months. Carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans in favour of their demands, the protesters chanted slogans against the government and National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for victimizing opponents. The speakers including Peshawar Press Club President Syed Bukhar Shah, Daily Jang Resident Editor Arshad Aziz Malik, senior journalist, Shakeel Farman Ali and Imdad Ali Qazalbash lamented that the editor-in-chief of the biggest media group of the country was being punished only for not toeing the government line.

They said Mir Shakil was arrested in a three-decades-old property case between two parties which had nothing to do with the government. The speakers pointed out that Mir Shakil was arrested even before completion of the investigation process and without proving a single case of corruption against him. They said the government should go after those involved in mega corruption scams pertaining to Bus Rapid Transit, Malam Jabba, sugar and flour, etc. The protesters said the rulers were trying to suppress the voice of the independent journalists but hoped they would not be able to do. They said the media workers had rendered sacrifices for the independent press and would never hesitate to do so in future, if their demands were not met.