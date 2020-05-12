Two terrorists arrested in Bahawalnagar

LAHORE: Two terrorists belonging to the Daish were arrested during an Intelligence-Based Operation (IBO) conducted in Bahawalnagar. On a credible source report, the CTD Bahawalnagar Team conducted an IBO near Nadir Shah Phatak, Chishtian Road, Bahawalnagar and arrested two terrorists. They were planning a terrorist attack on a sensitive installation in Bahawalnagar. Their names are: Umar Farooq and Muhammad Akram. Recoveries include explosives, ball bearings, detonator and prima cord, the parts needed for making an IED. Case has been registered and further investigation is under way.