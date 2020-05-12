Questions raised over reliability of coronavirus tests by govt labs

SUKKUR: The Grand Democratic Alliance MPA and the son of Pir Pagaro, Pir Syed Rashid Shah Rashidi was declared coronavirus negative after earlier tests confirmed him to have acquired the infection. This has raised serious questions over reliability of Covid-19 tests by government labs.

Earlier Pir Syed Rashid Shah Rashidi who is the son of Pir Pagara, Syed Sibgatullah Shah Rashdi was declared Covid-19 positive by GIMS Khairpur, but Pir Rashid Shah strongly contested the report denying he had any symptom. The new report, has raised questions about the credibility of the Covid-19 test reports from the government run laboratories. It is to mention that Covid-19 tests of 314 people of Pir Jo Goth were conducted and 252 tested positive within three days, which is highest number in Pakistan. All the cases were acquired by local transmission.

After the recent outbreak Pakistan Army, Rangers and police sealed Kot Dinal Shah, Sallar Muhalla, Dharaija Muhalla and Hospital Muhalla of Pir Jo goth, besides this Darghah Pir jo goth Road, Market Road and main Bazaar Road were also sealed by the authorities. The deputy commissioner Khairpur Muhammed Naeem Sandhu confirmed that Pir Jo Goth was sealed by Pakistan Army to prevent people movement.

Meanwhile, the Sindh government’s decision to ease the lockdown restrictions caused the markets of Sukkur, Khairpur and other parts of the province to be virtually flooded by people keen for Eid shopping.

A very large number of people thronged the markets without complying to the SOPs by the government oblivious to the prevailing viral epidemic. People of all age and gender especially women made their presence felt in the markets to shop for Eid as for purchasing daily groceries. The sad part was in utter disregard of precautions to safeguard themselves and others from being infected by the virus. Contrarily a small proportion of people observed social distancing where possible and covered themselves with masks and gloves.

In a related development, the barbers of Tando Bago staged a protest demonstration demanding the authorities to allow them to open their business.

The protesters said they were unemployed for more than one and a half month and their families were suffering from misery due to prevailing lockdown in the city. They lamented that they did not get any relief by local administration which has compounded their problems.

The babers said they had given assurances to the local administration that they would follow the SOPs properly if they were allowed to resume their work but the administration did not respond on their proposal. They appealed to the Sindh Chief Minister, district administration for granting necessary permission to reopen their businesses.