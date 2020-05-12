close
Tue May 12, 2020
May 12, 2020

Huawei delegation calls on IT minister

May 12, 2020

Islamabad: Huawei delegation led by Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Huawei Pakistan Saif Chi called on Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque here on Monday. The Minister welcomed the Huawei delegation and matters related to ICT, connectivity, digitalisation and smartphones manufacturing were discussed during the meeting. CEO Huawei briefed the Minister about Huawei company services, programmes and initiatives.

