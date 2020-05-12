close
Tue May 12, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
May 12, 2020

22nd death from Covid-19 in Swat

OC
Our Correspondent
May 12, 2020

MINGORA: The number of fatalities reached 22 after another patient of coronavirus died in the Swat district on Monday.Also, 26 more tested positive for the Covid-19, raising the number of confirmed cases to 363 in the district. A communique issued by the Health Department said that test of 1,777 persons were conducted of whom 1165 reported negative. Similarly, 94 infected patients recovered from the viral disease and were sent home after undergoing medical treatment.

