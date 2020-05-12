Project employees of KP LG govt flay non-payment of salaries

JAMRUD: The employees recruited for the birth registration project in the Local Government Department have criticized the government for non-payment of salaries to them and the proposed forced retirement. Speaking at a press conference at the Jamrud Press Club on Monday, Abid Afridi, Shah Fahad, Rashid Khan and others said that 75 employees were working in the birth registration project but now the department had stopped paying them. They alleged that the department was also forcing the employees to tender resignation. The affected employees said that the government had issued a notification to regularise their services but now the high-ups in the department were hatching conspiracies to appoint own near and dear ones instead of regularizing contractual employees.