Man electrocuted

A man died of electrocution at his house on Burnes Road, according to the Aram Bagh police.
The man was taken to the Civil Hospial for medical treatment where doctors pronounced him dead. He was identified as 26-year-old Ahmed, son of Qari Faisal Islam. The police said he was switching on the water machine when he suffered an electric shock.