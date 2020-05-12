17-year-old boy wounded for resisting mugging bid

A teenage boy was wounded in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Maymar neighbourhood on Monday after he resisted a mugging attempt, said an official of the SITE Superhighway police station.

The official said the incident took place in the neighbourhood’s Dildar Goth locality, from where the young man was taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH). The injured boy has been identified as 17-year-old Azhar Hussain, son of Nazar Hussain, he added.

The policeman said that two men on a motorbike had opened fire on the boy after he resisted their attempt to mug him. The suspects managed to escape the scene of the crime, he added.

Another injured

A 25-year-old man named Irfan, son of Abdullah, was wounded in a firing incident near Ijtimahgah Road, said an official of the Manghopir police station.

The official said the wounded man was taken to the ASH. He added that the man was injured after he resisted an attempt to mug him.

‘Criminal’ killed

A suspected criminal was killed during an exchange of fire with the police in the SITE Area. A policeman said that two suspects on a motorbike had been robbing passers-by when the law enforcers arrived on the scene.

He said the police arrested one of the suspects in an injured condition after an exchange of fire, adding that the detainee, who was identified as Sardar, was taken to the ASH.