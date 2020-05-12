Woman, daughter die, husband injured in road crash

A woman and her minor daughter died while her husband was injured in a road traffic accident in the Port Qasim area on Monday.

According to the Bin Qasim police, the tragic accident took place when a speedy trailer hit the motorcycle the family was riding.

The casualties were taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre where the woman and her daughter succumbed to their injuries during treatment, while the man, Ali, was said to be battling critical injuries.

The woman was identified as 35-year-old Jamila while her daughter as two-and-a-half-year-old Amna.

The police said the victims were residents of the Pipri area. The trailer’s driver managed to escape after committing the crime. A case has been registered while an investigation is under way.

Couple suffer burns

A couple suffered burn injuries at their house in Madina Colony on Monday.

According to the Madina Colony police, the woman suffered burn injuries after a fire broke out in the kitchen while she was cooking. Her husband also suffered burn injuries when he tried to save her.

Rescuers reached the property and transported the victims to the burns ward in the Civil Hospital for medical treatment where they were identified as 25-year-old Bakhtawar and Atif Nisar, 27. The police said the fire broke out in the kitchen was due to a gas leak.