Israeli army destroys home of Palestinian bomb suspect

KUBAR, Palestinian Territories: Israel’s army on Monday demolished the West Bank home of a Palestinian charged with involvement in a bomb attack that killed an Israeli teenager, AFP journalists said.

The explosion last August 23 near a spring close to the Jewish settlement of Dolev in the West Bank killed 17-year-old Rina Shnerb and wounded her father and brother. Four men were later arrested and charged including Qassam Shibli, who Israel said had made and planted the explosive device.

His family appealed unsuccessfully against the planned home demolition before the Israeli supreme court, arguing it amounted to collective punishment. Israeli soldiers entered the village of Kobar before dawn on Monday and demolished Shibli’s second-floor home, an AFP journalist at the scene said. Clashes broke out, with young Palestinians throwing stones at the soldiers, the journalist said.