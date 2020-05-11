48 house allotment cases pending in courts

Islamabad : As many as 48 cases of allotment of houses to the government employees of the Ministry of Housing and Works were pending in various courts of law of different categories since several years.

The Estate Office was continuously pursuing the cases in court of law and further action would be taken as well as the cases were disposed of from the concerned courts, an official in the ministry told this agency.

The official said it was a fact that sometime the retired federal government servants do not vacate the government accommodations on their retirement due to involvement of Rules 15(2) of Accommodation Allocation Rules, 2002 or court cases.

The official said these houses were vacated as soon as cases were disposed of from the courts.

To a question, he said the federal government had allocated funds amounting to Rs2.5 million for repair and maintenance of 2,163 houses and flats (Cat-I to VI) for the current financial year.

Out of which, the official said, Rs940,000 had been released by the end of 2019. The funds to the tune of Rs750,000 of 3rd quarter were expected to be released soon.

He said the Ministry of Housing and Works was entrusted to carryout repair and maintenance of houses and flats located in various sectors of the federal capital.

According to census 2017, he said there were a total of 32.21 million houses in the country with annual estimated growth of 2.4 percent the total number of houses should be around 33.71 million.

To another question, he said the ministry has received around Rs23.235 billion from the eligible members who had shown their consent to get residential plots in the multiple residential schemes in the federal capital during the last ten years.

The Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) had issued consent letters to its members for the housing schemes including Green Enclave-I, Green Enclave-II, Thallian Scheme, housing scheme in sector F-14 and F-15 and Park Road Housing Scheme, he added.

He said the authority had received Rs1,075,826,328 from the members of Bhara Kahu (GE-I), Rs6,016,790,090 from Bhara Kahu (GE-II), Rs11,880,000,000 from Sector F-14 and F-15, Rs2,462,657,453 from Thallian and Rs1,800,000,000 from Park Road.

The development work has already started in Green Enclave-I housing scheme where the plots would be handed over to the allottees after the development work was over.

Regarding Green Enclave-II, the joint venture partner could not provide land which resulted into the termination of the contract.

Later, a joint venture agreement on land sharing basis was concluded with another land provider and developer, adjacent to the scheme in October, 2019. The land up to 6,000 kanals already mutated in the name of the FGEHA and development work started with access to site already completed.

The layout plan is in final stage, initial allotment would be made in 30-45 days and development work would start in 60 days and to be ready for possession in one year.

Regarding Thallian scheme, the document said the efforts were underway to resolve access and approach through joint venture partner and National Highway Authority (NHA) from Motorway in form of dedicated interchange.

Whereas, the housing scheme Sector F-14, F-15 and Park Road were presently under litigation in Supreme Court and the development work on the schemes would be started after the decision of the court and acquisition of land in these sectors.