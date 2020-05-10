KP authorities in a fix over exams cancellation, schools closure

PESHAWAR: Confusion prevailed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) over cancellation of the board examinations and extension of school closure until July 15 as no decision could be taken at the provincial level despite the loud and clear announcement made by federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmud.

“Authorities in KP are still double-minded. They are waiting for the minutes of the inter-provincial ministerial meeting,” a senior officer in the Elementary and Education Department told The News.

When asked as to what was the KP government planning to do about the important matter. he said: “Sorry I don’t have any confirmed information.”

However, after the announcement by the federal education minister all and sundry started believing that the examinations have been cancelled and the educational institutions would also remain closed till July 15. This may lead to another extension due to the extreme heat in July-August.

In KP, the authorities rarely take their own decisions or initiatives. They always look to the federal government for decisions about education sector even though it is a provincial subject after the 18th constitutional amendment. Whatever decision the federal government takes about education it is followed the same way in KP, another official in the education department told this correspondent.

“Look, about the fees charged by private schools during the long closure, the provincial government remained indecisive for months. But when the federal government announced those minimum concessions for students and parents, the KP authorities also came into action and made the announcement after holding consultations with the private school owners,” he reminded.

The issue of schools’ closure and examinations cancellation is, however, different than fee collection and other issues. The official argued that isn’t possible that the educational institutions would remain open in one part of the country and closed in the other for such a long period of time.

He said it isn’t possible that one province or board would be taking examinations and another would not.

“The provincial government too would take similar decision in line with the federal government’s announcement. It may be a bit late in taking the final decision, but it can’t go against the tide,” the official said.

Another official in the education department opined that the situation would be reassessed and an appropriate decision taken in view of the ground realities.

“Let’s wait for some more days. If the situation of Covid-19 pandemic gets worse, we would have no other option but to follow the federal government decision. If it improves we may review the situation and take a decision on our own,” he added.

The officials pointed out that cancellation of board examinations is not an easy thing as further studies are dependent on the previous examinations.

Besides, they noted that it may not have serious implications for common education, but could affect the admissions in the professional institutions such as medical and engineering universities. Also, they added it would affect the admissions in the colleges where merits remain the highest.

“Therefore, we can’t show any haste in taking this most important decision,” the official pointed out.

Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmud in his announcement had stated that the decision had been taken after thorough deliberation in the inter-provincial ministerial meeting. He was of the opinion t

hat they were more concerned about the health of the younger generation. He said they cannot afford large gatherings in educational institution due to the fear of massive spread of coronavirus. “This is the reason the decision to keep schools closed till July 15 was taken and all the board examinations for grade 9, 10, 11 and 12 were cancelled. The students would be awarded score and admission to higher classes on the basis of their previous year’s record,” the minister stated.

The decision triggered a mixed response from students, parents, teachers, officials and common people. It also triggered a funny debate on social media.