IAF MiG-29 jet crashes in Jalandhar

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
NEW DELHI: A MiG-29 multirole fighter jet of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed during a training mission near Punjab's Jalandhar Friday.
The pilot ejected safely. He was soon taken away in a rescue helicopter, the IAF said in a statement. "The aircraft had developed a technical snag and the pilot ejected safely as he was unable to control the aircraft. The pilot has been rescued by a helicopter. A court of inquiry has been ordered to investigate the cause of accident," the IAF said.
The MiG-29 is a Soviet-era fighter jet. It has also been used to escort other jets on bombing missions from incoming "bandits" or enemy fighter jets. The IAF operates over 60 MiG-29s, all of which have been upgraded with advanced avionics and better weapons to convert them into multirole jets that can perform air-to-air and air-to-ground missions equally well.