Drugs import from India: Shahbaz Sharif demands probe into billion-rupee scandal

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) President and National Assembly opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif has demanded an in-depth investigation into the medicine scandal through a parliamentary committee. Sugar, wheat and IPPs scandals, the latest drug scandal indicates how powerful mafias within the PTI government continue to tilt the policy in their favour.”