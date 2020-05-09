Judge video scandal case: ATC rejects approver’s plea for bail

ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Terrorist Court (ATC) Friday rejected the bail of approver in Judge Arshad Malik video scandal case.

The accused, Faisal Shaheen, allegedly made the controversial video of former accountability court judge Arshad Malik with the help of a cellphone. The decision was announced by Judge Raja Jawad Abbas who had earlier reserved the judgment on the application filed by the accused after hearing the matter.

The accused is currently in the Adiala Jail, as the FIA prosecutor had argued during the hearing that he must remain in the prison because of the threats he was facing. Although it was reported that the PML-N had multiple videos of Arshad Malik, none of these were ever released since then.

Judge Malik, on December 4, 2018, had handed ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif seven years jail in Al Azizia Steel Mills corruption reference. He, however, had acquitted him in a second reference related to Flagship Investment. Maryam Nawaz had told the FIA that the video was original and neither edited nor tampered with or doctored in any way.