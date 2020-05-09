Man killed, another wounded in Gulshan shootout

A man was killed and another wounded during a clash within the Gulshan-e-Iqbal police station’s limits on Friday.

Police said the incident took place when the two men exchanged fire near Kamran Market in Gulshan-e-Iqbal Block 1. As a result, both were wounded and taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Centre where one of them, 34-year-old Muhammad Yasir, son of Altaf Ahmed Qureshi, succumbed to his injuries while the other, Rahim Bakhsh, is under treatment in police custody.

Police and the Rangers reached the crime scene after the incident. Gulshan-e-Iqbal SHO Abid Shah told The News that the deceased and the injured were neighbours and both of them were associated with the real estate business. The officer added that the two men had clashed two months ago as well apparently over a business dispute.

Quoting the initial investigations, the SHO said the two men clashed again on Friday apparently due to the same business dispute and opened fire on each other after an exchange of hot words. No case was registered till the filing of this news story. Further investigations are under way.