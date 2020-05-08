PTI leader asks CJP to take suo moto notice of Karachi hospitals’ plight

A delegation of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Karachi leaders in a visit to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital on Thursday provided personal protective equipment (PPE) kits to hospital staff.

PTI Karachi President and MPA Khurram Sher Zaman led the delegation, who called on Dr Salma Kausar, medical director of the Metropolitan Municipality, and Dr Nadeem Rajupat, MS Abbasi Shaheed Hospital and, handed over the PPE kits.

MPA Zaman, talking to the media, said the municipal hospital was in a state of disrepair, as funds and equipment were not available there. “We wonder where the hospital funds are going?” he said.

He said the PTI delegation was on a special mission. “The Pakistan Peoples Party-led provincial government has not been able to fix the health system in the past 12 years,” Zaman said.

“I request the chief justice to take suo moto notice of the plight of Karachi’s hospitals. Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has always made wrong decisions to destroy the hospital,” he said.

The PTI leader also demanded of the federation to intervene in the provincial government. “The federation is giving money to the province through the National Finance Commission, but the Sindh government is not giving that money to the cities.”

He said the provincial government had given clear evidence of hostility towards the province. “As the head of the party which won the Karachi general polls from Karachi during the 2018 general polls, it is my responsibility to raise my voice on the issues of Karachi.”

Zaman said the PTI delegation had assured the administration of Abbasi Shaheed Hospital of raising their voice on the issues.

“We have repeatedly demanded the resignation of the minister of health. Murad Ali Shah is only making statements on TV but does not say what to give to patients. [This is] an attempt to weaken the federation by killing Karachi economically.”

He further said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was concerned for Karachi and had given more money to Sindh than to the Ehsaas emergency cash programme.

A total of 171 police inspectors had been transferred from rural Sindh to Karachi. “Is the Sindh government planning to harass Karachi’s traders through them?” he asked.

PTI Karachi General Secretary and MPA Saeed Afridi, spokesman and MPA Jamal Siddiqui, Sindh Assembly members Imran Shah amd Shehzad Qureshi, PTI leader Imran Siddiqui, and others were also part of the delegation.