Thu May 07, 2020
Our Correspondent
Drug addict axed to death by brothers

Our Correspondent
BANNU: Fed up with regular brawls and clashes, two brothers allegedly axed to death their drug addict brother in Dabak Saidkhel area in the limits of Domail Police Station on Wednesday. Registering first information report (FIR), wife of the slain Mashar Gul told police that her husband was a drug addict and always quarrelled with his brothers Hameed Rahman and Sabir Gul over trivial issues.She said the brothers of her husband were not happy with him, who always did some kind of ‘cheap’ acts including begging and theft and brought dishonour to the family.The police have registered the case and started investigation.

