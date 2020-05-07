Another two die of COVID-19 in Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi: Another two patients including one male and one female died of COVID-19 here in the district in last 24 hours taking total number of deaths caused by coronavirus illness so far from Rawalpindi to 38 while to date, a total of four patients have lost their lives due to the illness in Islamabad Capital Territory.

One of the two patients died of COVID-19 in the district in last 24 hours was a resident of Rawal Town, the thickly populated area of the district while the other was from cantonment area.

The two patients were over 60 years of age according to the district health department. On the other hand, the number of patients tested positive for COVID-19 in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi is continuously on the rise as in last 24 hours, as many as 107 new patients have been tested positive from the region taking total number of confirmed patients to 1236.

It is for the first time since the outbreak hit population in this region of the country that over 100 positive cases of the disease were reported in a day from the twin cities. It is worth mentioning here that in last two days, as many as 203 new patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 from the twin cities including 133 cases from Rawalpindi and 70 from the federal capital.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Wednesday reveals that as many as 86 locals were tested positive from Rawalpindi district in last 24 hours taking tally to 751 of which 191 have so far been discharged after treatment while 38 have lost their lives.

On Wednesday, a total of 370 confirmed patients of COVID-19 were undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities designated for corona management in the district while as many as 152 confirmed patients of the disease were in isolation at their homes, said Executive District Officer (Health) Rawalpindi Dr. Sohail Ahmed Chaudhary while talking to ‘The News’ on Wednesday.

He added that a total of 1,292 persons belonging to the district have so far been kept under quarantine at their homes in the district of which 582 have been relieved after completion of quarantine period. On Wednesday, as many as 522 active cases of the disease were undergoing treatment in the district.

Meanwhile, another 21 patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 in last 24 hours in the federal capital taking tally to 485 of which four have lost their lives and 56 have recovered. On Wednesday, a total of 425 active cases of COVID-19 were undergoing treatment at the hospitals and in isolation at their homes in ICT.