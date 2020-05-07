Chaudhrys blame NAB for ‘political engineering’

By News Desk

LAHORE: The Chaudhry brothers blamed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday for “political engineering”, as they moved the Lahore High Court (LHC) challenging the jurisdiction of the anti-corruption watchdog chief’s jurisdiction for re-opening a 19-year-old case against them.

In a joint petition, Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) President Chaudhry Shujaat Husain and Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi maintained NAB Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal had re-opened 19-year-old assets beyond means case against them in which the anti-corruption watchdog had earlier failed to prove anything. The Chaudhry brothers took the stance courts had already issued verdicts regarding the anti-graft body’s erroneous way of investigations.