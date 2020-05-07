New SOPs to eradicate dengue being implemented

Rawalpindi: New Standard Operating Procedures(SOPs) to eradicate dengue virus are being implemented in letter and spirit.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) District Health Authority Dr Sohail Chaudary told APP Wednesday that to control the spread of dengue fever indoor and outdoor surveillance is underway in the areas from where dengue patients were reported last year in the district.

The CEO said that keeping in view the dengue epidemic in 2019, in which around 7000 people were tested positive for dengue fever and more than 20 people had lost their lives, the Punjab government has introduced new SOPs to curb the virus.

He said concerted efforts were in place to screen every nook and corner of the district so that dengue could not become an epidemic this year. Sohail said that effective monitoring was being ensured by door to door surveillance, adding he himself monitoring dengue breeding points in the city and the whole process is being checked through Punjab Government Dengue Online Android System.

He said the squads are visiting various areas and updating dengue progress images and details on Dengue Android Software.

He said besides government departments, the public has to come forward as without their participation the government alone cannot eliminate dengue.