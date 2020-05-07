Govt releases Rs85.9b for NHA projects

Islamabad : The government has so far released Rs85.9 billion for development projects of National Highway Authority (NHA) out of total allocation of Rs95.67 billion under its Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2019-20. According to latest data released by the Planning Commission, an amount of Rs18.5 billion has been released for construction of motorway from Burhan-Hakla on M-1 to Dera Ismail Khan.

For construction of infrastructure and allied works for metro bus services Peshawar Morr-New International Airport Islamabad, the amount released so far was Rs3.533 billion, while total allocation for this project for the year 2019-20 is Rs4.5 billion.

Similarly, the government also issued Rs3.5 billion for construction of black top road Yakmatch-Kharan via Dostain Wadh Khurmagai, whereas for Rs2.6 billion has been released for construction of 6-lane highway from Kala Shah Kaku to Lahore ring road.

For improvement, upgradation and widening of Jaglot-Skardu road, an amount of Rs5.5 billion has been release out of total allocation of R 7.4 billion while for Lahore-Multan motorway, the government released Rs4.5 billion.

Likewise an amount of Rs4 billion out of total allocation of Rs6.5 billion has been released for Sukkur-Hyderabad motorway, whereas for improvement and widening of additional 2-lanes on either side of Thokar Niaz Baig to Hudyiara Drain Multan Road, Lahore, an amount of Rs2 billion has been released. An amount of Rs2.5 billion was released for Peshawar Northern Bypass whereas Rs2 billion have been released for Sukkur-Multan motorway.

The government also released Rs3.02 billion for land acquisition of Zhob-Kuchlak road whereas R 1.025 billion have been released for Zhob to Kuchlak road.