Covid-19 crisis could force Aussies to be more self-reliant

SYDNEY: Australian cricketers will need to be prepared to do more for themselves when the game returns in a world reshaped by the Covid-19 pandemic.

One fallout from the crisis could be a reduction in the support staff around the national teams as Cricket Australia continues to look to cut costs, following the recent dramatic measures that have seen 200 staff stood down on 20% pay, moves that are likely to filter down into the domestic system with states facing a 25% cut in their funding.

Justin Langer, the head coach who has become part-time until the end of the financial year on June 30, has called on players to be “self-resilient and self-reliant”.

Marnus Labuschagne was hopeful that any cuts to the resources around the team would not be too severe but said that players would need to help each other.

“We’ve got to make sure they’re all in tip-top condition,” Langer told ABC Grandstand. “I actually can’t wait to see how they come back without all the bells and whistles ... it’s going to be a really good indication of the hungry, self-resilient and self-reliant players.”