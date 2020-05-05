Special CSS exam by year-end

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan has approved the special Central Superior Service (CSS) exam to fill 188 vacancies. Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Establishment Shehzad Arbab wrote on Twitter: “Balochistan 49, Rural Sind 41, Urban Sind 19, KP 22, ex Fata/GB 16 & AJK 2. We truly believe in giving equal opportunities to all federating units.” While speaking in Geo News programme Capital Talk on Monday, Arbab said the exam was likely to be conducted by yearend.