PDWP approves six uplift projects in KP

PESHAWAR: The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) on Monday approved six uplift projects for execution in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The projects would be executed at an estimated cast of Rs1525.092 million, said an official handout. The PDWP also deferred two projects and returned to them to respective departments for rectification. A meeting of PDWP was held with Shakeel Qadir Khan, Additional Chief Secretary, Planning and Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the chair.

Members of PDWP and officials of the departments concerned attended the meeting. The participants considered eight projects pertaining to multi-sectoral development water and rehabilitation sectors for the uplift of the province.

The approved projects included management unit in Directorate of Projects, strengthening administration, infrastructure and coordination department, water resources development project construction Magoo Dand Dam sub-project Khyber district, construction Bar Kas Dam sub-project Khyber (revised), construction Tabai Dam sub-project Khyber (revised). The approved project of relief and rehabilitation sector the establishment of disaster management authority.