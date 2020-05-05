Racing could resume within a week of green light

LONDON: British racing can return within a week once the green light is given by the government to ease restrictions imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the chief executive of the British Horseracing Authority said.

British racing has been suspended since March 17 with major events such as the Epsom Derby, originally due to take place on June 6, postponed.

The suspension came a few days after the showpiece jumps meeting, the four-day Cheltenham Festival, attracted over 250,000 spectators which has been heavily criticised.

Nick Rust said that horses have remained in training during the lockdown and unlike Premier League footballers do not require several weeks of preparation before competing once restrictions are eased. Late May has been floated as a possibility for the resumption. "We can be one of the first to go," Rust told the BBC. "We don’t want to make the case ahead of public opinion. We’re saying we’re ready when you’re ready, when the public health advice is ready.

"We don’t have Premier League footballers training for six weeks in our sport -- our equine and human athletes are ready to go within a week to help bring live sport back."