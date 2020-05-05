Islamabad: The Patron in-Chief of Supreme Shia Ulama Board, Quaid e Millat e Jafariya Agha Syed Hamid Ali Shah Moosavi has said that Ummul Momineen Hazrat Khadija’s financial backing strengthened Islam. The same spirit of Hazrat Khadija (S.A) must be adopted to fight against Corona pandemic. By sacrificing all her wealth over Deen e Mustafavi, Maleeka tul Arab Hazrat Khadija (S.A) set an unmatchable example for the rest of the world, says a press release.

Hazrat Khadija (S.A) has the honor to be the very first endorser of Islam, protector and guardian of the holy Prophet’s progeny and a unique wife of the holy Prophet (PBUUH&HP) who lived as the only wife of the holy Prophet (PBUH&HP) for twenty-five years. The sacred teachings of Hazrat Khadija have been protecting the righteousness of Islam from Karbala, Damascus to date. Hazrat Khadija’s sacred character possessing enormous examples of selflessness and sacrifice must be adopted to thwart all kinds of pandemics, evils and conspiracies of the anti-humanity forces, and transform the world into a hub of peace. He said this while addressing to the Majlis e Aza on 10th Ramazan ‘Alamgeer Youm ul Huzn’ commemorated in connection with the death anniversary of Hazrat Khadija (S.A).