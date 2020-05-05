200 smuggled tyres seized

Rawalpindi : As many as 200 smuggled tyres reportedly seized in the limits of Cantonment Police station.

Police patrolling mobile of Cantt police station intercepted a vehicle on careless driving in the wee hours of Monday but the driver bypassed police mobile and attempted to ran away.

Later, police patrolling mobile chased the vehicle and seized 200 smuggled tyres from vehicle and also arrested two culprits.

SP (Potohar) Syed Ali stated that during preliminary investigation, both the detainee culprits have confessed to smuggling tyres who use to sale smuggled tyres in local market in Rawalpindi.

Meanwhile, Banni Police arrested three culprits for displaying arms on social media and also recovered three pistol of 300mm and ammunition from the culprits.

In crackdown against proclaimed offenders, Rawalpindi police arrested three proclaimed offenders wanted to police in different heinous crimes.

SHO, Westridge Police station, arrested Perven Akhtar wanted to police since 2016.

While, RA Bazar police arrested proclaimed offender Majeed wanted to police since 2018. While Sadiqabad Police arrested proclaimed offender Shabbir wanted to police since 2019.

In crackdown on kite sellers, Mandra Police arrested two culprits and recovered 250 kites and kite string from their possession.