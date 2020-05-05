2 impersonators, 14 POs arrested

Islamabad: Islamabad Tarnol police have arrested two persons during checking in it areas and recovered shackles and caps of Islamabad police and other law enforcement agencies, a police spokesman said.

He said that SP (Saddar) Sarfaraz Ahmed Virk constituted a special team for checking in the area. This team headed by DSP Khalid Mehmud Awan included SHO Tarnol Police station Inspector Arshad Ali and ASI Muhammad Ishaq was conducting checking at Chungi no. 26 when it stopped a car (AGT-934) for checking. They searched two car occupants later identified as Ameer Khan and Atiq ur Rehman and recovered shackles and badged- caps of Islamabad police and other law enforcement agencies.

Case has been registered against them at Tarnol police station while DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated this performance of police team.

Meanwhile, Islamabad Sadder Zone Police have apprehended 14 proclaimed offenders (POs) during the last week in special crackdown against those criminals being at large despite their involvement in crime cases of heinous nature, a police spokesman said.

He said that this crackdown has been launched following special directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan and DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed who assigned task to all Zonal SPs to ensure arrest of absconders. Following these directions SP Saddar (Zone) Sarfraz Ahmed Virk assigned task to all SDPOs of Saddar Zone including SHOs to ensure arrest of those involved in heinous crimes.

Margallah and Karachi Company police arrested two POs, Shalimar police arrested five POs, Tarnol and Ramana police arrested two POs each while and Golra police arrested three absconders Proclaimed offender involved in murder and crime cases of heinous nature.