close
Tue May 05, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
May 5, 2020

NIT fund becomes best performer

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
May 5, 2020

KARACHI: NIT’s government bond fund (NIT-GBF) has earned the distinction of becoming both the largest and best performing fund in highest-rated sovereign income category with AUMs exceeding Rs4.8 billion and YTD annualised return of 18.05 percent as on April 30, a statement said on Monday. Adnan Afridi, managing director of NITL, commended the fund management team for outperforming the benchmark index.“In Income Funds (Sovereign) category, it is difficult to outperform the benchmark by a significant margin; however, NIT’s GBF has exceeded benchmark returns by 5.11 percent p.a., which reflects the caliber of our fund management team.”

Latest News

More From Business